TBS Is Gunning For Conan To Win An Emmy

TBS is reaching out to Emmy nominators in a new ad campaign launched today in Variety to try and snag Conan O’Brien an award for his now defunct “Tonight” show on NBC.



Bill Carter writes on The New York Times’ Media Decoder blog:

One ad includes a large photo of Mr. O’Brien, reminiscent of one of the now-familiar “Team Coco” posters, and the message: “Give this man one more thing to tweet about.” (Mr. O’Brien has built a legion of followers on Twitter with daily comic messages.) Another ad takes off on the comedian’s famous paleness by urging a vote for Mr. O’Brien for “Outstanding Achievement in the use of SPF 50.”

Both ads are signed: “From your friends at TBS.” Neither mentions NBC.

As incongruous as it may be to have a cable network urging an award for work done on a broadcast network, that might be topped if Mr. O’Brien does score an Emmy nomination. He would then be a prominent part of this year’s award ceremony, which will be broadcast Aug. 29 — on NBC.

Conan’s new late-night show on TBS debuts in November.

