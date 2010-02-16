T.Boone Pickens Shows How Manipulating Tax Payer Money For Personal Profit Is Cool If It's About Alternative Energy

T. Boone Pickens continues to openly lobby for alternative energy legislation that will make him a lot of money, and it doesn’t seem to be generating much flak.



He’s definitely a sharp person.

He’s showing us how blatantly manipulating legislation and the use of tax payer dollars for personal profit is perfectly fine with the public if it has to do with alternative energy:

Drive On:

“They [The Obama administration] haven’t done anything but support me,” said Pickens at a press conference at the National Automobile Dealers Association meeting in Orlando today. Pickens, among other things, contributed to the Swift Boat Veterans group that ran ads against Sen. John Kerry, D-Mass., in his 2004 presidential challenge against President George W. Bush, although he sounded positively neutral in the 2008 race.

…

He’s behind legislation to offer $65,000 tax incentives for conversion of 8 million 18-wheel long-haul trucks from diesel fuel, which is largely made from imported oil, to natural gas, which is almost entirely U.S. produced. Pickens says he thinks the plan has a good chance of bipartisan support in Congress. And he says he thinks that truck-stop operators will be willing for fork over the $1.5 million or more per station to install natural-gas fueling equipment. “It’s peanuts” in the scheme of things, Pickens says.

