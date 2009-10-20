TBI LIVE- Feb 1 - 4, 2010

John Carney, Managing Editor, Business Insider
Sorry Folks, The FHA Is Still Going To Melt Down (3 min)
- FHA’s default rate has been climbing for months, but the agency insists that it will not run out of cash
- Taxpayers will be stuck with the tab, if FHA is wrong
- The FHA is working on improving its finances (but how?)
- FHA’s assertion: Loans backed in 2009 are much, much better than the loans in 2007 and 2008
- The FHA probably insured more than 2 million single-family mortgages in FY 2009, compared with 1.2 million in FY 2008
- The FHA also thinks that a good part of the growth last year was among higher quality buyers…
Your Questions (3 min)
- Is Congress really so corrupt that Wall Street calls the shots? Yes The Capitol Hill to investment banking and lobbying system The three types of people interested in the financial system
- Yes
- The Capitol Hill to investment banking and lobbying system
- The three types of people interested in the financial system
- Is it outrageous that a company like AIG is paying millions in bonuses? Of course it is Bankrupt without government support We’re not liquidating AIG, so we’re stuck with this
- Of course it is
- Bankrupt without government support
- We’re not liquidating AIG, so we’re stuck with this
Seth Pinsky, President, New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC)- 2/3/2010
The Economic Development Corporation (6 min)
- What is the Economic Development Corporation (EDC)?
- The focus of the NYCEDC
- Increasing entrepreneurship
- Pinsky: The initiatives that we’re launching could result in thousands, tens of thousands of jobs.
- Who funds the EDC?
- Where does the revenue for the EDC come from?
- The effect of the economic downturn on the EDC
Nicholas Carlson, Senior Editor, Business Insider- 2/2/2010
Your Questions [Part 2] (3 min)
- Google has cut large parts of account management and billing at DoubleClick
- Why is Google allowing DoubleClick to die? Google mainly bought DoubleClick for the ad exchange business Google mainly bought DoubleClick for its valuable relationships and data Google thought DoubleClick could disrupt its display growth plans and wanted to kill it Google is just as incompetent at M&A as Yahoo and AOL
- Google mainly bought DoubleClick for the ad exchange business
- Google mainly bought DoubleClick for its valuable relationships and data
- Google thought DoubleClick could disrupt its display growth plans and wanted to kill it
- Google is just as incompetent at M&A as Yahoo and AOL
- Google has a poor track record of integrating acquisitions and monetizing them
Your Questions [Part 1] (3 min)
- Do you think the iPad will have the ubiquity the iPhone or the iPod had? – lugom aidem
- How do you think the iPad will change learning in the classroom at all levels? Will this hurt or help the textbook industry? What about the potential for hospitals in terms of paperwork and records? – TampaPrep4Life
Eric Weiss, SVP of Worldwide Marketing, GreenRoad- 2/1/2010
- Maintaining a young startup in a recession
- GreenRoad delivering ROI in less than a year
- How to choose your partnerships
- Marketing advice for startups
- How investors can help with a young startup’s vision
