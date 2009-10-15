US

TBI LIVE: DOW 10,000, How To Play The Inflation Trade

Kamelia Angelova, William Wei

 

NEWS ANALYSIS:

  • Dow to 10,000 on Intel, JP Morgan, and the dollar collapse
  • Commercial real-estate watch: Stuyvesant Town going down
  • CRE mortgages going bad at record pace
  • Chase’s rigorous mortgage-lending policies revealed: The “simply signature loan”
  • BusinessWeek staffers horrified about Bloomberg “sweatshop”
  • Record Wall Street bonuses
  • The 10 countries most at risk of a meltdown

–BREAK–

Henry Blodget and Joe Weisenthal on “HOW TO PLAY THE INFLATION TRADE”

  • Bill Gross
  • John Paulson
  • Marc Faber

