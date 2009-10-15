TBI LIVE: DOW 10,000, How To Play The Inflation Trade





NEWS ANALYSIS:

Dow to 10,000 on Intel, JP Morgan, and the dollar collapse

Commercial real-estate watch: Stuyvesant Town going down

CRE mortgages going bad at record pace

Chase’s rigorous mortgage-lending policies revealed: The “simply signature loan”

BusinessWeek staffers horrified about Bloomberg “sweatshop”

Record Wall Street bonuses

The 10 countries most at risk of a meltdown

–BREAK–

Henry Blodget and Joe Weisenthal on “HOW TO PLAY THE INFLATION TRADE”

Bill Gross

John Paulson

Marc Faber

More Video: TBI Calendar Click HERE >

