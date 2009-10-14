TBI Live – Oct 13, 2009

NEWS ANALYSIS (5 mins):
Madoff beats up prisoner, earns jail cred
Meredith Whitney cashes in Goldman chips
Goldman’s secret bonus PR stunt panned
BOFA’s new legal strategy: Throw lawyers under bus
Jim Rogers: inflation will be worse than 1970s
Tilson: Yes, housing “recovery” is still a head fake
— BREAK —
Henry Blodget on “STOCKS FOR THE LONG RUN”
- Japan since 1970
- Japan and S&P aligned
- The mega-bears
- The mega-bears extended!
— BREAK —
Henry Blodget and Joe Weisenthal on your questions and the UNEMPLOYMENT PROBLEM:
- Jobs Americans know how to do aren’t coming back!
- Krugman’s “output gap” analysis is silly
