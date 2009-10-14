US

TBI Live – Oct 13, 2009

The Business Insider

 

NEWS ANALYSIS (5 mins):

Madoff beats up prisoner, earns jail cred
Meredith Whitney cashes in Goldman chips
Goldman’s secret bonus PR stunt panned
BOFA’s new legal strategy: Throw lawyers under bus
Jim Rogers: inflation will be worse than 1970s
Tilson: Yes, housing “recovery” is still a head fake 

— BREAK

Henry Blodget on “STOCKS FOR THE LONG RUN”

  • Japan since 1970
  • Japan and S&P aligned
  • The mega-bears
  • The mega-bears extended!

— BREAK —

Henry Blodget and Joe Weisenthal on your questions and the UNEMPLOYMENT PROBLEM:

  • Jobs Americans know how to do aren’t coming back!
  • Krugman’s “output gap” analysis is silly

