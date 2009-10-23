US

The FHA Is Doomed: Huge Bailout Coming

Heather Leonard, John Carney

 

John Carney, Managing Editor, The Business Insider (6 mins):

  • FHA is now guaranteeing 20% of mortgages, up from only 2% a couple of years ago
  • How has the number of mortgage companies the FHA is willing to back changed over the years?
  • What is the FHA’s mission here?
  • How has this affected the ideology of home ownership?
  • What if the future of the FHA?
  • 21 year-old woman bought a house with FHA backed loan; almost no money down

