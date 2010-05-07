TBI Live: May 2010

Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday3
Jimmy Wales: How Wikipedia Became A Monster
Why The First Version Of Wikipedia Failed
How Is Transit-Guide HopStop Profitable In A Fight With Google Maps?
SURPRISE! Facebook Is The Place To Connect With Old Friends… And To ‘Check Out Chicks’
Hey, Twitter Developers: Don’t Be Surprised When Twitter Takes Over
The Mistakes Google Made With Its Wikipedia Killer Knol
Is Farmville-Maker Zynga Screwed?
Jimmy Wales: Demand Media’s Low Quality Content Is Cheap And It Works
Why The Most Popular Online Information Source Is A Non-Profit organisation
BOOTLEG VIDEO: How Jason Calacanis Lost Everything And Then Came Back And Kicked arse
Who’s Really Making Big Money On The Gold Surge?
The SEO Genius Behind Wikipedia
How John Battelle Lost Everything, Came Back, And Kicked arse–And Then Announced Plans To Fire Himself
What Motivates Volunteers To Build Wikipedia For Free
Hot Potato CEO Justin Shaffer: Twitter Is Too Chaotic For Connecting At Live Events
What Do Wikipedia’s Sole 35 Employees Do?
The Next Big Thing: The Untapped Internet Market Of A Billion People
Dennis Crowley: Here’s How Foursquare Will Fight Off Facebook, Twitter, And Google
Europe Is So Toast, Says Hedgeye’s Keith McCullough: France, Italy Will Crash Next
The Future Of Wikipedia – More Quality, Less Quantity And Less English
Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough: The U.S. Collapse Will Follow Europe’s, And Bernanke Will Be Fired
Jimmy Wales: How To Build A Successful Business
Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough: Sell All U.S. Stocks NOW
