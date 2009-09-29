The Business Insider Is Hiring

The Business Insider is expanding and we’re looking for a few good editorial interns.
Needed: Smart people who can write. Our interns research, write, copy-edit, produce features, and help break shocking and useful news (among other tasks). Journalism background required, including copy-editing skills; light HTML and Photoshop experience preferred.
Send resume/clips via email to [email protected]
