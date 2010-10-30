TBD.com News Chief Wants Traffic First, Before That Pesky Profit Thing

Jim Brady.

Been watching the live video stream and Twitter feeds of ONA10, The Online News Association conference in Washington, DC this week. Totally loving that I can follow from my office in here in Philly… but totally bummed by the lack of any coherent sales plan coming from my hyper-local heroes at TBD.com.The ONA keynote this morning featured top execs of Allbritton’s TBD, the DC online news effort steered by the highly respected Jim Brady and Steve Buttry. These guys are some of the smartest in the business….when they’re discussing editorial and online news gathering procedures.



But when it comes to sales and revenue strategy, the discussion disappoints. Badly.

Journos are screaming at me now: ‘so what, it’s all about gaining audience for now’. Well, the moderator thought it was important to ask about revenue and profitability. One would assume it’s a key part of keeping TBD, and others like it, sustainable? Or was she just filling time trying to sound ‘entrepreneurial’? I doubt that parent company; Allbritton Communications (Politico, WJLA) is willing to burn through millions to see what might emerge.

History repeating itself? The New York Times made hyper-local content and traffic the top priority with The Local, and we know how that flamed out with little advertising support. Not even the top flight professors at CUNY could save that one. Like the NYT and their plan, TBD.com might be committing the same fatal mistake of NOT adding seasoned sales expertise to the mix, early in the process. Foundation support, angels, tip jars and the HOPE of future profit… is no way to run a business my friend. No matter how many smart people you have on the team.

I could sense that Mr. Brady was a bit uncomfortable answering questions about money. The topic of sales and revenue doesn’t fire him up the way Twitter, newsroom ethics and community engagement does. And God bless Steve Buttry for trying to help Jim out with some big sounding, local-revenue factoids. Still, why are we asking two brilliant journalists about sales? I get the same nauseous feeling when I watch NYU’s Jay Rosen or Jan Schaffer from J-lab talking about those so-called ‘elusive revenue models’. Geez.

The folks at Reach Local and Patch are snickering right about now. These new local competitors are hell bent on revenue. They are likely amazed and thankful that Allbritton put newsroom and old-school TV execs in charge of TBD revenue generation.

Some things mentioned from this keynote, that kinda made me cringe…..(para-phrasing)

Our ad network: not gonna make the blogger rich, but it’s more than they’re used to.

No magic bullet to revenue…only shrapnel.

Maybe 5 different revenue streams we could tap.

Quality staff & news coverage is long-term strategy, profit will follow later.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.