Tayshaun Prince Dunked Over Three Players To Put An Exclamation Point On The Grizzlies-Thunder Series

Tayshaun Prince turned back the clock a full decade with this punishing dunk in Memphis’ series-clinching win over Oklahoma City last night.



Prince’s only job this series was to make Kevin Durant work for his points. After spending the better part of five games futilely chasing around the second best player in the world, this jam was a deserving reward.

Prince was an afterthought in the trade that sent Rudy Gay (who was Memphis’ top scorer) to Toronto last winter. Now he’s playing a key role.

Throw it down:

