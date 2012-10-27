TaylorMade RocketBladez Irons With Speed Pocket

These are the new RocketBladez Irons from TaylorMade.



Why We Love It: These golf irons are built with a “speed pocket,” a two millimetre-wide slot in the sole of the 3-through-7 irons that is filled with 3M polyurethane that flexes and rebounds at impact. The speed pocket is said to promote faster ball speed and ball flight.

The design was inspired by research that showed 68 per cent of amateurs hit below the centre of the face. The RocketBladez lower the clubs’ centre of gravity, making it easier to launch the golf ball into the air at a higher angle.

Professionals also saw a consistent increase in their distance thanks to the speed pocket, leading some to think the RocketBladez Tour Irons could be the most-played iron on tour next season, according to Golf Digest.

Where To Buy: You can currently pre-order your clubs now at TaylorMade’s website. Irons will hit retail on November 30, with the Tour Irons available on February 1.

Cost: $799.99 for steel shafts, $899.99 for graphite shafts.

