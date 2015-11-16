Housebuilders aren't worried about an interest rate rise because people can afford it

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey is having a great year.

A lot of this has due in part to the Bank of England holding interest rates at record lows since 2009.

While Governor Mark Carney may not be raising rates this year, or even next year, at some point the loose monetary policy will come to an end.

Taylor Wimpey isn’t particularly worried. Homeowners can afford it.

“Against a backdrop of rising real incomes and tighter mortgage regulation with good availability and affordability, we believe that consumers have resilience to future interest rate movements,” Taylor Wimpey said in a trading update.

The Bank of England last year put limits on the number of mortgages exceeding 4.5 times a borrowers income, which which make defaults and losses less likely in the future.

“As we look forward, we are particularly pleased to see that the tighter lending requirements are helping to ensure that monthly payments remain affordable and sustainable, which contributes towards a healthy outlook for both homebuyers and homebuilders,” Chief Executive Pete Redfern said.

The company said it would boost profit margins by 200 basis points this year. It has hit its 2015 sales targets already and starting on 2016.

