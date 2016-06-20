An international law firm is moving into East London's coolest startup space

Law firm Taylor Wessing is moving some of its staff into Second Home, which is widely regarded as one of the coolest startup spaces in East London.

The company’s Tech City team, which was previously based on Great Eastern Street, in Shoreditch, is making the move on Monday.

Taylor Wessing provides UK and international tech startups, as well as more established tech companies, with legal advice on venture capital, intellectual property, tax and incentives, inward investment and employment groups.

It’s unclear at this stage exactly how many Taylor Wessing staff will move into Second Home or indeed how much the law firm is paying to be there.

The Second Home startup space — launched by Rohan Silva, one of Prime Minister David Cameron’s former advisors, and Sam Aldenton — is a former carpet factory just off London’s Brick Lane. Since launching, it has built up a reputation as a hub for fast-growing creative companies and it’s home to a wide range of interesting people, from chefs to investors. The startup space announced a large extension last year that will include a “huge indoor lake.”

Adrian Rainey, partner in the corporate technology team at Taylor Wessing said: “London’s tech sector has grown and internationalised enormously since we became the first City law firm to open an office in Tech City in 2011. Our office is at the heart of that community and we can benefit from the ideas and innovation spilling out of it.”

Josh Rivers, head of new membership at Second Home, said: “We think Taylor Wessing’s great work in supporting entrepreneurs is a perfect fit for Second Home. We’re really thrilled to welcome them to the space.”

Taylor Wessing also has offices in Cambridge, Paris, Berlin, Singapore, New York City and Palo Alto, as well as a larger office in the City of London.

