Taylor Swift's Unopened Fan Mail Found In Dumpster — Here's Today's Buzz

- Another PR disaster for Taylor Swift as a box containing hundreds of unopened fan letters addressed to the singer was discovered in a Nashville recycling dumpster. “Taylor gets thousands of fan letters everyday and they are delivered to her management office. After the letters are opened and read, they are recycle … The only explanation for any letters being unopened would be that a small batch of mail that was supposed to be delivered to Taylor was accidentally put with letters headed for the recycling centre,” said a spokesperson for Swift.
- Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler are reuniting in an untitled Warner Bros. romantic comedy for the first time since “50 First Dates.”
- Cate Blanchett and HBO are working together to adapt Marisa Acocella Marchetto’s graphic novel memoir “Cancer Vixen: A True Story.” Blanchett would executive produce and star as the author, “a shoe-crazy, lipstick-obsessed, wine-swilling, pasta-slurping, fashion-fanatic, about-to-get-married big-city girl cartoonist with a fabulous life” who spends 11 months fighting cancer.
- Mega-producer Scott Rudin is turning seventies sitcom “Good Times” — the story of an African-American family trying to get by in poor Chicago housing projects — into a feature film. Dy-no-mite!
- Mickey Mouse will appear in 19 original shorts on the Disney Channel reminiscent of the style of early 1920s and 1930s Disney cartoons. Watch the first short here.
- Justin Bieber’s hamster dies while in fan’s care. The rodent, named PAC, is being mourned by Beliebers everywhere — with #RIPpac shooting to the top of Twitter’s trending topics on Tuesday evening — after the announcement of his passing.
- Director Rupert Sanders’ (the one who had an affair with Kristen Stewart) ex-wife Liberty Ross has moved on to music mogul Jimmy Iovine.
- “Nashville” star Hayden Panettiere is really small.
