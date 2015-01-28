It Looks Like Taylor Swift's Twitter Account Has Been Hacked By Lizard Squad

Taylor Swift looks like the victim of a Twitter hacking.

Swift tweeted a suspicious tweet around noon, encouraging her fans to follow user @Veriuser.

This is what user @Veriuser’s profile looks like when you click through:

Swift also tweeted this, which appears to be evidence that Lizard Squad is behind the hacking.

Lizard Squad is an international hacking group that likes to take down game networks. Over the holidays, the same hacker squad took down the Playstation network.

Swift addressed the hacking on her Tumblr.

Better change that password, Taylor!

