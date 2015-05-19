Taylor Swift's new music video stars all of her supermodel friends -- and it's amazing

Aly Weisman
Taylor Swift Bad Blood Music VideoYouTube/TaylorSwiftVEVO

Taylor Swift premiered her highly anticipated new music video for “Bad Bad” during Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards, where the singer also won the most awards of any artist in the show’s history.

Directed by Joseph Kahn, the video features tons of Swift’s supermodel and celebrity friends.

Taylor Swift Bad Blood Music VideoYouTube/TaylorSwiftVEVO

Swift previously revealed in Rolling Stone that “Bad Blood” is about a feud with another female in the industry, who many have speculated is Katy Perry.

“For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not, “Swift said in an interview with Rolling Stone.

“She would come up to me at awards shows and say something and walk away, and I would think, ‘Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?'”

“She did something so horrible,” Swift continued. “I was like, ‘Oh, we’re just straight-up enemies.’ And it wasn’t even about a guy! It had to do with business.

“She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me. And I’m surprisingly non-confrontational — you would not believe how much I hate conflict.

“So now I have to avoid her. It’s awkward, and I don’t like it.”

Moral of the story? Don’t mess with Swift or her girl gang.

The “Bad Blood” video features Swift as “Catastrophe”:

Taylor Swift Bad Blood Music VideoYouTube/TaylorSwiftVEVO

And Selena Gomez as villain “Arsyn”:

Taylor Swift Bad Blood Music VideoYouTube/TaylorSwiftVEVO

The girls duke it out in the first scene:

Taylor Swift Selena gomez fighting GIF bad bloodPlay GIFYouTube/TaylorSwiftVEVO

Kendrick Lamar, who is featured on the track, plays “Welvin Da Great”:

Taylor Swift Bad Blood Music VideoYouTube/TaylorSwiftVEVO

The video also features
 
Lena Dunham:

 

Taylor Swift Bad Blood Music VideoYouTube/TaylorSwiftVEVO

Model Gigi Hadid:
 

Taylor Swift Bad Blood Music VideoYouTube/TaylorSwiftVEVO

Model Lily Aldridge:

Taylor Swift Bad Blood Music VideoYouTube/TaylorSwiftVEVO

Model Cara Delevingne:

Taylor Swift Bad Blood Music VideoYouTube/TaylorSwiftVEVO

Model Karlie Kloss: 

Taylor Swift Bad Blood Music VideoYouTube/TaylorSwiftVEVO

Model Martha Hunt:

Taylor Swift Bad Blood Music VideoYouTube/TaylorSwiftVEVO

Model Cindy Crawford: 

Taylor Swift Bad Blood Music VideoYouTube/TaylorSwiftVEVO

Actress Jessica Alba:

Taylor Swift Bad Blood Music VideoYouTube/TaylorSwiftVEVO

Actress Zendaya:

Taylor Swift Bad Blood Music VideoYouTube/TaylorSwiftVEVO

Actress Hailee Steinfeld:
 

Taylor Swift Bad Blood Music VideoYouTube/TaylorSwiftVEVO

Actresses Mariska Hargitay and Ellen Pompeo:

Taylor Swift Bad Blood Music VideoYouTube/TaylorSwiftVEVO

Singer Ellie Goulding:

Taylor Swift Bad Blood Music VideoYouTube/TaylorSwiftVEVO

Paramore singer Hayley Williams:

Taylor Swift Bad Blood Music VideoYouTube/TaylorSwiftVEVO

Put them all together and what do you get? An epic girl gang ready to take on the world.
 

TAYLOR SWIFT BAD BLOOD VIDEO GIFPlay GIFYouTube/TaylorSwiftVEVO

Watch the video below. The song is super catchy.

Swift posted the below photo to her Instagram account, captioning it “After we wrapped.” 

