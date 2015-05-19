Taylor Swift's new music video stars all of her supermodel friends -- and it's amazing

Taylor Swift premiered her highly anticipated new music video for “Bad Bad” during Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards, where the singer also won the most awards of any artist in the show’s history.

Directed by Joseph Kahn, the video features tons of Swift’s supermodel and celebrity friends.

Swift previously revealed in Rolling Stone that “Bad Blood” is about a feud with another female in the industry, who many have speculated is Katy Perry.

“For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not, “Swift said in an interview with Rolling Stone.

“She would come up to me at awards shows and say something and walk away, and I would think, ‘Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?'”

“She did something so horrible,” Swift continued. “I was like, ‘Oh, we’re just straight-up enemies.’ And it wasn’t even about a guy! It had to do with business.

“She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me. And I’m surprisingly non-confrontational — you would not believe how much I hate conflict.

“So now I have to avoid her. It’s awkward, and I don’t like it.”

Moral of the story? Don’t mess with Swift or her girl gang.

The “Bad Blood” video features Swift as “Catastrophe”:

And Selena Gomez as villain “Arsyn”:

The girls duke it out in the first scene:

Kendrick Lamar, who is featured on the track, plays “Welvin Da Great”:

The video also features



Lena Dunham:

Model Gigi Hadid:



Model Lily Aldridge:

Model Cara Delevingne:

Model Karlie Kloss:

Model Martha Hunt:

Model Cindy Crawford:

Actress Jessica Alba:

Actress Zendaya:

Actress Hailee Steinfeld:



Actresses Mariska Hargitay and Ellen Pompeo:

Singer Ellie Goulding:

Paramore singer Hayley Williams:

Put them all together and what do you get? An epic girl gang ready to take on the world.



Watch the video below. The song is super catchy.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Swift posted the below photo to her Instagram account, captioning it “After we wrapped.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.