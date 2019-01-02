THEN AND NOW: Taylor Swift’s star-studded ‘squad’ of friends

- Taylor Swift has a lot of famous friendships who have been referred to as members of her “squad.”
- Selena Gomez, Martha Hunt, Abigail Anderson Lucier, and Gigi Hadid are some of the original members.
- Swift has also befriended actresses Blake Lively, Hailee Steinfeld, Emma Stone, and Lena Dunham.
At the time they met, Kloss was a new model on the scene, and she and Swift solidified their new friendship with a well-documented road trip to Big Sur.
But the model was spotted in photos on social media vacationing and hanging out with Scooter Braun amid Swift’s feud with the music manager, which led fans to speculate another rift.
Fans have also recently theorized that Swift’s song “It’s Time to Go” is about the model.
In addition to modeling, Kloss now stars as the host of Bravo’s “Project Runway” and runs the free camp “Kode with Klossy” to help young girls learn how to code.
In March, Kloss welcomed her first child with husband Joshua Kushner.
Delevingne was one of Swift’s friends who appeared in the “Bad Blood” music video.
Recently, she was on the TV series “Carnival Row” and appeared in Halsey’s “Nightmare” music video.
The two friends have not been spotted together in a few years — and, in 2017, fans pointed out that the model wasn’t name-checked on Swift’s “squad shirt” in the “Look What You Made Me Do” music video.
But in 2019, Delevingne made it clear the pair are still friends by posting on Instagram to congratulate Swift on the release of her latest album, “Lover.”
Delevingne was featured on the June 2020 issue of Variety, and Swift sent an email to the publication for the cover story, writing, “Cara is extreme, eccentric, hilarious, loving and deeply loyal.”
Swift also sent her a promotional cardigan for her “Folklore” album, which she wore with Kaia Gerber for an Instagram Story.
He created an epic Swift-inspired mashup in 2015, and the “Red” singer loved it so much she invited him backstage to her 1989 tour and they became real-life friends.
He also appeared in the “Look What You Made Me Do” music video in 2017.
He also starred on Broadway as Lola in “Kinky Boots” in 2017, and Swift saw him perform.
Plus Hall and Swift are still close collaborators.
He appeared in and was an executive producer of the “You Need to Calm Down” music video, which won for video of the year at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.
In a June 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hall praised Swift for using her platform to promote activism amid the Black Lives Matter movement.
When Swift announced the drop of her new album “Folklore” (stylized as “folklore”), Hall posted to Instagram to say he would “be listening on repeat. AAAAAHHHHHHHH.”
After Swift announced her ninth studio album, “Evermore” (stylized as “evermore”), Hall once again showed his support for his friend with a series of tweets.
“I am honestly so here for this Little House on the prairie phase of Madam Swift,” he wrote in one tweet.
When Swift took home an award at the 2021 Grammys, Hall tweeted his support, writing, “ALBUM OF THE YEARRR!!!! SO PROUD OF TAYLOR!”
Hunt attended Swift’s Pennsylvania Reputation tour stop in July 2018 where she took a trip to Swift’s childhood home. Shortly after, she was spotted hanging out in New York with Swift during one of the singer’s rare paparazzi snaps of 2018.
In 2019, Hunt shared a touching post for Swift’s 30th birthday and helped her celebrate a few days later.
When “Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert” was released online in 2020, Hunt replied to a tweet about it calling it, “just heavenly.”
Swift gifted Hunt with a cardigan from her “Folklore” merch, and Hunt posted a few pictures on Instagram of herself wearing it with the caption “peter losing wendy” — a line from “Cardigan.”
Hunt celebrated Swift’s win at the 2021 Grammys by posting a screenshot of the singer’s acceptance speech on her Instagram Story.
“She was the girl with the big curly hair and the bracelets and the cowboy boots, and I was definitely up-and-coming. We just clicked,” Gomez said.
While on stage, Gomez gave a tribute to her longtime pal in front of Swift’s fans.
“The reason why she’s one of my best friends is because this person has never, ever judged me for a decision I’ve made. She’s always met me where I’ve been,” Gomez said onstage during the show. “She encouraged me when I had nothing to be encouraged about. And I don’t know if I would be as strong as I am if I didn’t have you and your family.”
Swift and Gomez are still close friends, and often show encouragement for each other online.
When Swift released “Lover” and Gomez released “Lose You to Love Me” from her album “Rare,” both of them promoted the other’s songs on their Instagram stories.
In August 2020, Gomez said that she’s “always dreamt of doing a song with Taylor.”
That same month, she launched her new HBO Max cooking show, and Swift made a surprise video-call appearance on one of the episodes. She introduced Swift to celebrity chef Roy Choi as her “best friend.”
Since the release of “Evermore,” fans have started to theorize that the song “Dorothea” is about Gomez.
When Swift dropped her rerecording of “Love Story” in the lead up to the release of “Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” Gomez posted to her Instagram Story, writing, “So proud of you, as always, Tay … LISTEN to THIS album”
Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds also attended Swift’s iconic “Taymerica” Fourth of July party in 2016.
Lively has also had three daughters with Reynolds since she and Swift became friends.
The two still seem to be close. Lively’s daughter James’ voice is heard on Swift’s 2017 song “Gorgeous,” she and Reynolds appeared in photos from Swift’s 2019 New Year’s Eve party, and at the end of 2019, the couple was part of the crowd that helped Swift celebrate her 30th birthday.
During the 2021 Grammys, Swift thanked Lively, Reynolds, and their three kids in her speech after she won album of the year for “Folklore.”
On Halloween, fans think Swift — donned in a squirrel costume she posted on Instagram earlier in the day — joined Lively and Reynolds for trick-or-treating in NYC.
In fact, Swift told PopCrush that Lorde was one of the first people to hear “1989” before it was released because Swift said the young singer gives awesome advice.
Lorde also performed as one of Swift’s guest stars during her Washington, DC 1989 tour performance.
Since then, however, Swift and Lorde haven’t been seen together much.
Lorde, for her part, has had a sensational career and followed up her debut album with 2017’s “Melodrama” and 2021’s “Solar Power.”
At the time, Steinfeld was best known for her role in the “Pitch Perfect” series and her 2015 album “HAIZ.”
Today, Steinfeld’s music career has taken a back seat to her successful acting career with recent credits such as “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (2019), “Between Two Ferns: The Movie” (2019), and “Charlie’s Angels” (2019).
She also stars on the Apple TV+ series “Dickinson.”
Swift and Harris dated throughout 2015 and 2016.
For her part, Goulding told Billboard in December 2018 that she has been in the studio for the last two years working on a new album and enjoying her engagement to Caspar Jopling.
She and Jopling have since gotten married, and her latest studio album, “Brightest Blue” was released in July 2020.
In 2018, she posted a throwback photo and called Swift her “bestest buddy” in her Instagram story for Swift’s birthday. The two haven’t had many public interactions since then.
Earlier this year, Aldridge posted a video of Swift’s Grammy performance to her Instagram Story with the caption, “Love you.”
When Swift rereleased “Red (Taylor’s Version),” she took to her Instagram Stories to show off her album merch in support of her friend.
The two hit it off quickly as friends, and, in March of 2015, Swift even threw Cabello an epic 18th-birthday party attended by fellow “squad” members Gomez, Steinfeld, Lorde, and HAIM.
Later that month, they were photographed together at the iHeart Radio Music Awards.
Later that year, Cabello attended Swift’s Christmas-themed birthday party.
Swift also supported Cabello when she released her album “Romance” by posting about it on her Instagram story.
The singer recently starred in the new “Cinderella” remake.
Stone even brought Swift as her date to the 2010 premiere of her movie “Easy A.”
In terms of her career, Stone was nominated for a Golden Globe and an Oscar in 2019 for “The Favorite.” Her other recent credits include the Netflix mini-series “Manic” and “Zombieland: Doubletap.”
Stone recently starred in Disney’s “Cruella.”
Swift brought Lucier as her date to the Grammys in 2015.
Lucier has also attended most of Swift’s events including “Taymerica” in 2018 and the singer’s Christmas-themed 30th birthday party in 2019.
After the surprise release of “Folklore” in July, Swift gifted Lucier the cardigan from the album’s merch, and Lucier posted a picture of herself wearing it on Instagram.
The caption read, “Taylor. Swift. What an absolute wonder you are. Your lyrical ability to move us is seismic. Much like this beautiful gifted cardigan, this album is a dream. I’ve never been more appreciative of your art. This one did something to me.”
Rose appeared to befriend Swift sometime after the “Bad Blood” video made its debut, and the actress made an appearance during Swift’s 1989 tour stop in New Orleans in 2015.
Rose also wrote a long post on her Instagram to congratulate Swift on the tour.
In 2016, Swift presented Rose with an award at the 2016 GLAAD Media Awards.
When Rose was originally cast as Batwoman on The CW’s show based on the DC Comics, Swift took to Instagram to support her on her next endeavor.
In May 2020, Rose announced that she was leaving the series after the first season. Javicia Leslie took her place portraying Batwoman.
In 2015, King’s husband Kyle Newman directed Swift’s 2015 music video for “Style.”
They became such fast friends that Swift was named godmother to King’s son Leo Thames in 2016.
King seemingly attends fewer of the big events than other members of the squad, but the two have been known to have quiet nights together, just like this post from a few days before Swift’s 30th birthday depicts.
Swift also had Sheeran open for her Red tour, solidifying his place in the “squad.”
His album “Divide” was the global best-selling album of 2017, and the album’s tour broke the record for the highest-grossing tour in music history.
Sheeran collaborated with Swift again on her “Reputation” album, which was released in 2017.
Sheeran is currently on a hiatus from music and social media, but he and Swift still seem to be friendly.
In February 2020, an eyewitness source told E! News that Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, were spotted at dinner with Swift and her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. They were reportedly celebrating Alwyn’s 29th birthday in a high-end London restaurant.
Sheeran returned on his original “Red” duet, “Everything Has Changed,” for “Red (Taylor’s Version),” and he also collaborated with her on the vault track “Run.”
In an Instagram post, he shared with fans that “Run” was actually the first song he and Swift wrote together.
Swift reportedly used to hide messages in her album liner notes, and for the song “22” on “Red,” Swift hid the names Ashley, Dianna, Claire, and Selena — likely as an ode to her friends Ashley Avignone, Dianna Agron, Claire Kislinger, and Selena Gomez, her original “squad.”
Kislinger now jokingly refers to Swift as “Aunty Tay,” and in 2019, she wished Swift a happy birthday on Instagram.
During the 2021 Grammys, Swift sported jewelry made by Kislinger’s mom, Cathy Waterman, and the supportive friend posted a series of photos on her Instagram Story celebrating Swift’s performance and win.
In October, Kislinger shared with her Instagram followers that she helped create the ring that Swift is wearing in the “Red (Taylor’s Version)” cover photo.
Agron was also a member of the supposed “22” liner-notes shout-outs, and Swift even helped throw her pal a circus-themed 26th birthday party.
She also directed a series of shorts — including a video for Tory Burch in 2015 — and spends a lot of time doing charity work with the UN regarding the global refugee crisis.
She and Swift haven’t been seen together on or offline in a few years, so it’s unclear if they’re still friends.
She is another friend whose name was supposedly mentioned in the secret “Red” notes.
She’s still working as a stylist and has added campaigns with Diane von Furstenberg and Saks Fifth Avenue to her resume.
In 2018, Avignone hung out with Swift at the singer’s childhood home, and the next year she attended Swift’s 30th birthday party.
She hyped up Swift on her Instagram Stories after the “Red (Taylor’s Version)” release, writing that the song “22” “still hits.”
A year later, Hadid appeared in Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video, and in May 2015, Hadid joined Swift on stage as a special guest for one of her 1989 tour stops.
Hadid has regularly spoken highly of Swift to the press, and the model told Elle Canada that the “squad” was a source of female empowerment.
She’s still close with Swift and called her a “blessing and an inspiration to me and so many” in an Instagram story on Swift’s 29th birthday. That same year she attended Swift’s New Year’s Eve party.
She was also present for Swift’s jolly 30th birthday celebration at the end of 2019.
In April, Hadid posted on her Instagram story to thank Swift and Alwyn for sending her flowers on her birthday.
Hadid recently had her first child with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, musician Zayn Malik.
After her baby girl was born in 2020, Hadid shared that “auntie” Swift sent her a handmade blanket.
Swift hung out with the band at a Golden Globes party in January of 2015, and later that month they all took a trip to Hawaii together.
Swift then invited the band to open for her 1989 tour later that year.
In July 2018, Este Haim hung out with Swift in her childhood home in Reading, Pennsylvania, and checked out the Reputation tour that night.
The band recently collaborated with Swift on her album “Evermore.” They were featured on the track “No Body, No Crime.”
“Our dream of singing on a country folk song with the one and only queen of storytelling, miss Taylor Swift is our second Hanukkah present to you,” the group wrote in an Instagram post.
In February, Swift posted a photo on Instagram of her and the Haim sisters hanging out in footie pajamas and eating pizza. Then on a Tuesday in May, Swift posted a photo of them hanging out with the caption, “We meet up every Tuesday night for dinner and a glass of wine” — a lyric from “No Body, No Crime.”
The band showed their support for “Red (Taylor’s Version)” on Instagram Stories.
Swift responded and said she loved Dunham’s HBO show “Girls,” and then Dunham supposedly sent her a DM saying she was excited to become friends.
In 2013, the two met in person at the Grammys, and in 2015 Dunham was a part of the “Bad Blood” music video.
Dunham also showed her support for Swift in 2018 after the singer broke her political silence by publicly endorsing two Democrat candidates in Tennessee.
In 2019, she praised Swift on Instagram for her “ME!” music video and posted a heartfelt message for Swift’s 30th birthday later that year.
In September, Swift was one of Dunham’s bridesmaids at her wedding to Luis Felber, according to Vogue.
