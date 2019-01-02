THEN AND NOW: Taylor Swift’s star-studded ‘squad’ of friends

Kloss confirmed that she and Swift are still close in 2019, but some fans aren’t convinced.

But the model was spotted in photos on social media vacationing and hanging out with Scooter Braun amid Swift’s feud with the music manager, which led fans to speculate another rift.

Fans have also recently theorized that Swift’s song “It’s Time to Go” is about the model.

In addition to modeling, Kloss now stars as the host of Bravo’s “Project Runway” and runs the free camp “Kode with Klossy” to help young girls learn how to code.

In March, Kloss welcomed her first child with husband Joshua Kushner.