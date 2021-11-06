The most daring outfits Taylor Swift has ever worn, from a lace catsuit to sheer dresses

Taylor Swift experimented with see-through fashion at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards.
The star wore an Elie Saab gown that had a semi-sheer bodice made of crisscross red designs atop see-through lace fabric.
The bright red skirt contrasted with the patterned bodice.
A few months later, the singer wore a sparkly dress with a plunging neckline.
The Kaufmanfranco minidress had quarter-length sleeves and a high collar.
A plunging neckline flowed from Swift’s neck to her navel.
Swift wore another gown with a plunging neckline at the 2013 Grammy Awards.
The flowing J. Mendel dress had a low neckline that was accented by silver straps on the front, back, and side.
A slit in the skirt added to the look.
Swift had fun with cutouts at the 2013 Brit Awards.
The singer chose another Elie Saab dress for the 2013 awards ceremony.
The black gown had sheer cutouts on the shoulders and legs, and a gold belt broke up the column style.
She wore a form-fitting gown to the MTV Video Music Awards in 2013.
The navy Hervé Léger by Max Azria gown had a plunging neckline with a sparkly trim.
Swift wore a partially sheer dress when she met Prince William at a charity event in 2013.
The Reem Acra dress had a simple white skirt, but it was offset by an intricately designed off-the-shoulder bodice.
The elegant gold and sheer patterned top scooped into a low neckline.
Swift chose a see-through dress for the 2014 Pre-Grammy Gala.
Swift sparkled in the black minidress, which was designed by Zuhair Murad.
Black gems sat atop sheer fabric, and a fringed trim completed the gown.
She made a statement in one of the gowns she wore on the 2014 “Red” tour.
The bright red dress, created by Swift’s costume designer Marina Toybina, had a low neckline and a flowing cape.
Sparkly, built-in shorts gave the look a performance flare.
She wore a daring two-piece on the streets of New York City in 2014.
The polka-dot bra top had a small cutout in the center and coordinated with the high-waisted pencil skirt.
The skirt featured a slit up the center.
The star wore a daring birdcage top in 2014.
The Sass & Bide ensemble consisted of a white skirt and a peplum birdcage top.
The neckline of the top was low-cut, and it was connected by two black strips of fabric.
She wowed in a white jumpsuit at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards.
The halter neckline of the Balmain jumpsuit
mirrored two cutouts in the center of the garment.
The wide-legged pants gave the ensemble a retro look.
Swift performed in a satin, pink nightgown at the 2014 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
Swift paired the low-cut nightgown with a matching, lace-trimmed robe.
Later in the evening, Swift changed into a daring black set.
Swift, pictured with her model and then-close friend Karlie Kloss
, stunned in a sparkly black bra and matching high-waisted underwear.
She wore a black, lace nightgown that had a long train over the look with high heels.
Later that night, she rocked a see-through dress at the 2014 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after-party.
The Zuhair Murad dress consisted of a white skirt and one white sleeve, while the bodice and one sleeve were made of sheer fabric with sparkly, silver patterns on it.
Jimmy Choo pumps completed the ensemble.
Swift’s green gown for the 2015 Elle Style Awards had a daring slit.
A zipper ran down the lace-covered Julien Macdonald dress, creating a dramatic slit.
The neckline featured zig-zag straps.
The singer performed in a semi-sheer bodysuit at a 2015 concert.
At BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in 2015, Swift wore a silver bodysuit with sheer panels.
Silver tassels flowed from the trim and from her wrists.
Swift wore another transparent performance look while she was touring for her album “1989.”
The top of the gold dress, designed by Jessica Jones, was made of sheer fabric. Gold sparkles sat atop it, creating a deep V that flowed all the way to Swift’s navel.
The layers of gold tulle in the skirt moved as Swift danced.
On the same tour, Swift performed in a glittery bodysuit with cutouts.
The bodysuit Swift wore while she performed alongside Tove Lo had sheer cutouts on the stomach and chest.
Sparkle-covered fabric made up the rest of the garment, which was trimmed with tassels.
Swift popped in a colorful two-piece at the 2016 Grammy Awards.
The Versace two-piece consisted of a strapless orange crop top and a high-waisted, hot-pink skirt.
The skirt had a waist-high slit that revealed built-in pink underwear.
Swift wore one of her most daring looks ever at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.
She stunned in a black Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture gown that had a plunging halter neckline and a thigh-high slit.
A gold Jimmy Choo purse, a gold choker, and gold Giuseppe Zanetti heels completed the outfit.
Swift opted for a skin-tight bodysuit at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
The black Saint Laurent jumpsuit had a halter neckline, semi-open back, and it was entirely covered in sequins.
Swift’s minidress for the 2016 Met Gala had a snakeskin look.
The custom Louis Vuitton minidress was made of silver snakeskin fabric and had leather accents on the top of the dress.
The center of the dress had daring cutouts, while the trim of the skirt had tiers of ruffled fabric.
Louis Vuitton gladiator heels completed the ensemble.
At the 2016 CMA Awards, Swift presented an award in a dress that was almost entirely see-through.
The Julien MacDonald dress was almost completely transparent, with only thin stripes of sparkly, black fabric providing coverage.
A cutout in the stomach and dramatic slit in the center of the dress added to the daring look.
Swift performed in a transparent bodysuit in 2017.
The black Atelier Versace bodysuit had long sleeves and was covered in intricate, geometric patterns.
She paired the look with a black bra, high-waisted black underwear, and a fringed skirt.
The singer looked pretty in pink at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.
The star’s custom Versace dress took over 800 hours to make
.
The gown had a dramatic cape, feather detailing, and a striking thigh-high slit.
Swift opted for a sheer top in New York City in 2018.
While walking in New York City in 2018, Swift paired a sheer black top with an exposed sports bra, short printed skirt, and heels.
Swift shined in a silver minidress and boots at the 2018 American Music Awards.
The Balmain dress
had a disco-ball effect, as it was made of small panels of shiny silver fabric.
Matching thigh-high boots complemented the short dress.
Swift stunned in another see-through look at the 2019 InStyle Golden Globes after-party.
The star wore an off-the-shoulder black Versace dress to celebrate the 2019 Golden Globes.
The sparkly dress was made of sheer fabric, had tie detailing on the bodice, and featured a daring thigh-high slit.
Swift performed in a form-fitting gold corset at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.
While performing songs from “Lover,” Swift wore a gold corset top with sparkly purple bottoms that showed off her legs.
She paired the look with gold boots.
Swift rocked another thigh-bearing look at the 2019 American Music Awards.
The sparkly green Julien Macdonald dress was asymmetrical, as one side had a skirt that flowed all the way to the floor while the other exposed a shorter layer of fabric.
Dramatic thigh-high boots completed the look.
She changed into a daring gold bodysuit to perform at the event.
The bodysuit was covered in gold sparkles and coordinating tassels flowed from Swift’s waist.
She wore matching boots with the look.
Swift wore a sheer, lace catsuit to perform at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony.
Swift performed in a see-through Sarah Regensburger catsuit
, which she gave a shiny edge by wearing a silver Greta Constantine bodysuit beneath it.
She paired the form-fitting look with Black Louis Vuitton boots.