How Taylor Swift Conquered The Music World By Age 22

She may never ever be getting back together with ex-boyfriends, but Taylor Swift’s also never ever getting away from the top of the Billboard charts.Taylor Swift has barely been on the music scene for a decade; however, she already has two Guinness world records, three successful albums, and six Grammys.
Though there’s still a long road ahead to catch up to Beyonce’s 16 golden trophies, at 22, the singer is well on her way.
Swift dominated the music stage in 2009 with her Fearless album the year prior, and now, after more than a year on tour she’s back to break more records with new cd “Red” out this week.
With more than 260,000 sales on day one, the release of album number four is already looking like another record setter for Swift, something that could be an early indication more Grammy gold is in her future.
2004: At the age of 14, Swift moved out to Nashville and became the youngest songwriter to be hired by the Sony/ATV Tree Publishing House.
October 2006: When Swift's debut album came onto the music scene it peaked at No.1 on the Billboard top country albums chart and at No.5 on the Billboard 200 list.
It was at the top of the country charts for 24 weeks. She joins the Dixie Chicks and Carrie Underwood to achieve the same honour in this decade.
2007: The following year, her McGraw single took home the Breakthrough Video of the Year award at the 2007 CMT Music Awards.
With 592,300 album sales, 'Fearless' also saw the biggest opening sales week in 2008 by a female artist.
To date, Fearless has sold more than 6.6 million copies in the U.S. making it the sixth best-selling digital album in history.
The album produced five singles, 'Love Story,' 'Fifteen,' 'Fearless,' 'White Horse,' and 'You Belong With Me,' and stayed atop the Billboard 200 for 11 non-consecutive weeks.
2008: Swift's albums sold a combined 4 million copies, making her the best selling musician of the year in the United States.
September 2009: The final push for Swift's ubiquity was at the Video Music Awards during Kanye's now infamous interruption of her Best Female video acceptance speech.
After taking home three awards at the 2009 Country Music Association Awards, Swift took home entertainer of the year, becoming the youngest winner of the trophy.
'I will never forget this moment because in this moment everything I have ever wanted has just happened to me,' Swift said.
Earlier that month, Swift also set the record for most songs (nine) by a female artist to be on the Billboard Hot 100 list in a week.
By the end of the year, Billboard Magazine named her Artist of the Year.
Swift took home four of the trophies, including album of the year for Fearless.
Just six months later, after Forbes listed her among the top 12 of its Celebrity 100, she announced her next album 'Speak Now' to drop in October.
Swift shared she wrote every song on the album by herself without a co-writer.
'It didn't really happen on purpose. It just sort of happened that way. I'd get my best ideas at 3:00 AM in Arkansas, and didn't have a co-writer around and I'd just finish it,' she said. 'And that would happen again in New York; that would happen again in Boston; that would happen again in Nashville.
By the end of 2010, Entertainment Weekly named Swift 'Entertainer of the Year.'
2011: Though she was on tour, that didn't stop her from receiving multiple titles from Billboard and the Academy of Country Music.
- Billboard named her Woman of the Year
- The Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association named her Entertainer of the Year.
- She won Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards
Swift also graced the cover of Rolling Stone for the second time, an accomplishment she first achieved in March 2009.
The award took the country singer by surprise.
'I'm absolutely blown away by the 20 million records plaque,' Swift told the AP. 'It's just sort of beyond my comprehension to get a plaque like that, and the fact the fans have done that much for me in such a short period of time is just unreal. I'm so excited and so thankful.'
1. Most Simultaneous U.S. Hot 100 Hits by a Female Artist; 11
2. Fastest Selling Digital Album by a female for album Speak Now.
The song also saw the highest one-week sales for a female artist in a week with 623,000 copies sold.
