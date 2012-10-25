How Taylor Swift Conquered The Music World By Age 22

Photo: AP

She may never ever be getting back together with ex-boyfriends, but Taylor Swift’s also never ever getting away from the top of the Billboard charts.Taylor Swift has barely been on the music scene for a decade; however, she already has two Guinness world records, three successful albums, and six Grammys.



Though there’s still a long road ahead to catch up to Beyonce’s 16 golden trophies, at 22, the singer is well on her way.

Swift dominated the music stage in 2009 with her Fearless album the year prior, and now, after more than a year on tour she’s back to break more records with new cd “Red” out this week.

With more than 260,000 sales on day one, the release of album number four is already looking like another record setter for Swift, something that could be an early indication more Grammy gold is in her future.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.