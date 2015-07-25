Meet Taylor Swift's inseparable power posse of models and actresses whose careers are blowing up

Instagram/Karlie Kloss Swift’s group of gal pals, including models Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, actress Cara Delevigne and many others.

Despite her recently resolved Twitter feud with Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift seems less concerned with “pitting women against each other” — as Katy Perry suggested in the fight — and more interested in bringing high-profile women together.

For weeks, the 25-year-old pop star has been featuring her famous female friends on stage at her concerts, and the Taylor Swift “girl gang” has continued to grab headlines as her friends’ careers are taking off in a huge way.

But who exactly is in the “Bad Blood” singer’s power posse? Let’s take a look at the list of models and actresses that make up her crew…

1

[slide

permalink=”/#in-march-kloss-and-swift-shared-the-cover-of-vogue-for-a-story-on-their-tight-knit-friendship-2″

title=”In March, Kloss and Swift shared the cover of Vogue for a story on their tight-knit friendship…”

content=”