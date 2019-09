Taylor Swift may not have taken home any awards during Sunday night’s Grammys, but she does win the prize for “best hair flipping head banger” for her performance of “All Too Well.”

Around the 2:30 mark, Swift goes nuts. Watch below:





It was basically just a lot of this:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.