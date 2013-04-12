Here's Taylor Swift's First Commercial As Diet Coke's Brand Ambassador

Coca-Cola just released singer Taylor Swift’s first commercial for Diet Coke.



Swift was signed as the soda company’s brand ambassador in January, a month after Beyoncé was named to the same role for Pepsi (for $50 million).

The ad, made by Droga5, is called “Music the Moves” and shows Swift writing her new single, “22.”

It’s less edgy than Beyoncé’s ad for Pepsi that came out last week.

