Here's Taylor Swift's First Commercial As Diet Coke's Brand Ambassador

Coca-Cola just released singer Taylor Swift’s first commercial for Diet Coke.



Swift was signed as the soda company’s brand ambassador in January, a month after BeyoncĂ© was named to the same role for Pepsi (for $50 million).

The ad, made by Droga5, is called “Music the Moves” and shows Swift writing her new single, “22.”

It’s less edgy than BeyoncĂ©’s ad for Pepsi that came out last week.

