Taylor Swift dancing with this awesome 7-year-old fan is the most adorable thing you'll see today

Dylan Barnes might be the youngest contender for membership in Taylor Swift’s infamous “squad.”

After a video of the seven-year-old dancing to Swift’s “Shake It Off” went viral on Facebook, Barnes was invited to recreate his performance on “Ellen” last Friday, the Wichita Eagle reported.

But the excitement didn’t stop there, DeGeneres also gave Barnes tickets to see Swift’s concert on Monday night in Kansas City, and even arranged for him to meet the pop star backstage.

Naturally, Barnes and Swift danced to “Shake It Off.”



Swift posted a clip of the two dancing to her Twitter account on Tuesday. She also posted it to Instagram, where it has been like by over 1.5 million people.

Finally got to meet Dylan, the 7-yr-old who passionately danced to Shake it Off on @TheEllenShow— and this happened. pic.twitter.com/hq9OaewA2G

— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 22, 2015

In case you’re craving more of Barnes’ sick moves, check out the viral video that got DeGeneres’ attention here or below.



Shout out to #taylorswift #persianbigred #shakeitoff #wontstop

Posted by Red Headed Persian Entertainer on Wednesday, August 5, 2015

NOW WATCH: How designers around the world photoshopped this model when they were told to make her beautiful



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.