Taylor Swift Owes Her Career To A Certain Merrill Lynch Financial Adviser...

Everyone is talking about country music superstar Taylor Swift’s new album “Red,” which recently came out. The album sold more than 262,000 copies on iTunes on the first day of its release.



At 22, Swift has basically conquered the music world.

But of course she’s had some people behind her along the way.

When she was 14, her parents, Scott and Andrea, relocated from their Pennsylvania home to Nashville so she could pursue a country music career.

Speaking of her father, we recently learned that her father is a Merrill Lynch adviser in Nashville. He’s worked at Merrill for over 30 years, FINRA records show. An insider tells us that long before her success, Merrill had a big internal article about her father’s move.

“I have an excellent father, his strength is making me stronger,” Swift sings in “The Best Day” on her Fearless album.

Swift’s father discloses his relationship to the sweet country music singer in the FINRA broker check‘s “other business activities” section.

The section mentions things like merchandising, tour buses and a hanger for a private jet.

Check it out below.

