Taylor Swift's Epic Dance Moves Caught On Video

Taylor Swift stole the show during Sunday’s CMT Country Music Awards in Nashville.



And no, we’re not talking about her performance of “Red,” we’re referring to her killer dance moves while watching Florida Georgia Line and rapper Nelly perform their hit song “Cruise.”

An un-edited video of Swift’s seemingly choreographed routine has just hit YouTube. And it’s fantastic.

Here’s Florida Georgia Line and Nelly during the show…



And here’s super-fan Swift shaking her groove thing:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.