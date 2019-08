Taylor Swift’s US clothing line carries the slogan “T.S. 89,” which are her initials and birth year. A source told Reuters that the logo may have to be removed in China, where T.S. 1989 could be interpreted as a reference to the Tiananmen Square massacre.

