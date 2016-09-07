There's only one logical explanation for who leaked Taylor Swift's break up with Tom Hiddleston

Taylor Swift has had a rocky four months, but it seems her PR machine is finally back up and running.

The singer, who had enjoyed a rosy reputation over the past few years for her philanthropy and music, suffered a few shakeups after her break up with DJ Calvin Harris, feud with rapper and fashion designer Kanye West, and budding romance with actor Tom Hiddleston.

It was the latter that ushered her back into the limelight on Tuesday afternoon when a “source” told Us Weekly that Swift had broken up with Hiddleston after a whirlwind, three-month relationship. Judging by the tone of the announcement, that source is most likely a member of Swift’s PR team.

“What Went Wrong?” the publication queried. Tom Hiddleston, the source replied.

“She was the one to put the brakes on the relationship,” a source told Us Weekly. “Tom wanted the relationship to be more public than she was comfortable with. Taylor knew the backlash that comes with public displays of affection but Tom didn’t listen to her concerns when she brought them up.”

According to this source, Swift knew the public would become annoyed by Hiddleston’s public displays of affection and the pair’s various public vacations, photo ops, and interviews.

In other words, you may have hated the Hiddleswift relationship, but that wasn’t Swift’s fault. She can’t be blamed if her 35-year-old boyfriend took things too far and wanted to wear a T-shirt that said “I <3 T.S.” on it to her Fourth of July party.

Furthermore, the source reminds the world that the Hiddleswift relationship wasn’t fake or for an upcoming music video, something which Hiddleston first told The Hollywood Reporter in July. It was real, and they will struggle to remain friends just like us normals: “They get along great and will remain friends, but they just don’t see it working romantically right now,” Swift’s rep the source added to Us Weekly.

See? Relatable. Meanwhile, Hiddleston is “embarrassed that the relationship fizzled out.”

Before, Swift seemed like a 26-year-old singer who wanted a middle school romance and was moving very quickly and publicly on from her ex.

But now, Swift is being painted as the savvy-yet-broken-hearted superstar who had no choice but to put a stop to Hiddleston’s excessive PDA and bring the actor back down the earth. Sure, they get along, and yes they can remain friends, but he supposedly didn’t listen to Swift’s warning about public sentiment.

Ultimately, it’s his fault you hated their relationship, not hers.

In case you were curious, both Swift and Hiddleston still follow each other on Instagram at the time of this post.

NOW WATCH: A gym in Albuquerque teaches people to become ninja warriors



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.