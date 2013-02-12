The Best Photos From Taylor Swift's Wacky 'Alice In Wonderland' Grammys Performance

Kirsten Acuna
taylor swift grammys 2013

Photo: Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Taylor Swift opened up the 55th annual Grammy Awards with a bizarre rendition of her hit, “We are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”Reminiscent of Lewis Carroll’s famed fairytale, the performance saw the singer stepping in to serve swift judgment as the hatter herself.

Swift’s Wonderland came complete with clowns, fire, and, of course, a jumpy rabbit.

Stepping through the looking glass never seemed so enticing.

Taylor Swift came out in a top hat ...

Her court jesters and clowns followed ordained in black, red, and white ...

Some twirled fire ...

While others jeered while Swift mocked a man thought to stand in as her ex Harry Styles of boy band, One Direction.

Swift ad-libbed the lyrics, 'So, he calls me up and he's like, 'I still love you,' in a fake British accent before delivering her punchline. 'And, I'm like, 'I'm sorry. I'm busy opening up the Grammys.'

And, then there was the guy dressed up as a rabbit.

He was everywhere.

Together, they completed Swift's Mad Hatter party.

And, the photo that summed up the entire performance:

