The Best Photos From Taylor Swift's Wacky 'Alice In Wonderland' Grammys Performance

Photo: Christopher Polk / Getty Images
Taylor Swift opened up the 55th annual Grammy Awards with a bizarre rendition of her hit, “We are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”Reminiscent of Lewis Carroll’s famed fairytale, the performance saw the singer stepping in to serve swift judgment as the hatter herself.
Swift’s Wonderland came complete with clowns, fire, and, of course, a jumpy rabbit.
Stepping through the looking glass never seemed so enticing.
While others jeered while Swift mocked a man thought to stand in as her ex Harry Styles of boy band, One Direction.
Swift ad-libbed the lyrics, 'So, he calls me up and he's like, 'I still love you,' in a fake British accent before delivering her punchline. 'And, I'm like, 'I'm sorry. I'm busy opening up the Grammys.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.