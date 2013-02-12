The Best Photos From Taylor Swift's Wacky 'Alice In Wonderland' Grammys Performance

Photo: Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Taylor Swift opened up the 55th annual Grammy Awards with a bizarre rendition of her hit, “We are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”Reminiscent of Lewis Carroll’s famed fairytale, the performance saw the singer stepping in to serve swift judgment as the hatter herself.



Swift’s Wonderland came complete with clowns, fire, and, of course, a jumpy rabbit.

Stepping through the looking glass never seemed so enticing.

