Taylor Swift's Brilliant '22' Billboard Music Awards Performance

One of the highlights of the Billboard Music Awards — other than Miguel’s stage dive fail — was Taylor Swift’s performance of “22.”



It was the first time she performed the song on TV, and she ditched the stage performing most of the song backstage.

This resulted in table dancing and getting a lift on a bicycle to make her way to the stage later with dance group Jabbawockeez.

Swift also wore a youthful unicorn T-shirt. We wouldn’t be surprised if the demand for shirts with the mythical creature goes up this week.

Watch the performance below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.