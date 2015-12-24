Taylor Swift's '1989' has dominated America for 14 months, and it's not stopping in 2016

Nearly a year and a half after releasing “Shake It Off” — the first single from her album “1989” — Taylor Swift will drop the video for her new single “Out of the Woods” on New Year’s Eve.

An album with this sort of longevity is borderline unprecedented in the current music climate. “1989” spent its first 52 weeks in the Billboard Top 10, joining an elite club of only four other albums that have ever done that.

Since its release in October 2014, five of the album’s 13 songs have been put out as singles. Three of those singles hit No. 1, and the two others reached the top 10. If “Out of the Woods” performs as expected, Swift will have made an album where nearly half the songs ended up being hit singles.

Most albums come and go in the span of a few months, but “1989” is still generating hits in its second year of existence.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Kristen Griffin

