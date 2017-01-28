Taylor Swift just released a new music video for the 'Fifty Shades Darker' movie

Earlier this week, Taylor Swift teased the release of a new music video for “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” her single with former One Direction member Zayn Malik.

The song will be featured in the upcoming “Fifty Shades of Grey” sequel, “Fifty Shades Darker.”

The music video shows revolves around a broken up couple who are wondering whether or not they should get back together. Zayn gets out of a car and walks solemnly through a hotel lobby into an elevator before the video shifts to an unsure Swift.

The video directly parallels where the “Fifty Shades” sequel should begin. At the end of the 2011 thriller, Ana and Christian part ways, but it’s clear that they still have feelings for one another which will bring them back together.

Check it out below. “Fifty Shades Darker” is in theatres February 10.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

