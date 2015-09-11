Taylor Swift just won her first Emmy

Taylor Swift is halfway to becoming an EGOT — an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winner.

The Television Academy announced the juried award winners for the 67th Emmy Awards in the categories of Animation, Costumes for a Variety Program or Special, Motion Design and Interactive Media on Thursday.

Swift won the Emmy for Original Interactive Program for “AMEX Unstaged: Taylor Swift Experience,’ which is available at the Apple App Store and on Google Play, according to a press release from the Academy. Swift is credited as both the artist and executive producer.

Here’s a description of the program from the AMEX website:

Shot with groundbreaking 360° cameras and scored with a rich audio soundtrack based on Taylor’s single ‘Blank Space’ from her new album 1989, the experience is an immersive journey with intertwined storylines, multiple rooms and dozens of hidden interactive features waiting to be unlocked and explored.

Alongside Swift, this year’s juried Emmy award winners include Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” and Chris Hardwick’s “@midnight” — both in the Social TV Experience category.

The juried awards will be presented during the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony on Saturday, September 12.

Swift already has three Grammy wins under her belt.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.