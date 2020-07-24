Taylor Swift named William Bowery as one of her collaborators and 'musical heroes,' but fans think it's an alias for her brother or boyfriend

Todd Williamson/Neilson Barnard/Getty Images / Mike Coppola/FilmMagic Left to right: Austin Swift, Taylor Swift, and Joe Alwyn.

Taylor Swift will release her eighth studio album, “Folklore,” on Friday.

In her announcement, Swift praised her four main collaborators: The National’s Aaron Dessner, Bon Iver, Jack Antonoff, and a mysterious person named William Bowery.

According to Swift, Bowery cowrote two songs on “Folklore” – but the name doesn’t belong to a known artist or carry any existing songwriting credits.

Fans are speculating that “William Bowery” is a pseudonym, possibly for Swift’s brother Austin or her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

Back in May, Swift’s brother reportedly recorded a cover of “Look What You Made Me Do” using a fake band name.

Swift herself has also been known to use the pseudonym Nils Sjöberg.

Taylor Swift’s surprise album announcement on Thursday also contained a mystery.

Swift revealed on social media that she plans to release her eighth studio album, “Folklore,” at midnight. She also praised her four main collaborators on the project: The National’s Aaron Dessner, Bon Iver, Jack Antonoff, and a mysterious person named William Bowery.

Surprise ???? Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. Pre-order at https://t.co/zSHpnhUlLb pic.twitter.com/4ZVGy4l23b — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020

Dessner, Bon Iver, and Antonoff are all respected and well-known musicians. Bowery, meanwhile, doesn’t seem to exist.

According to Swift, Bowery is one of her “musical heroes” and cowrote two songs on “Folklore” – but the name doesn’t belong to a known artist or carry any existing songwriting credits.

Searching the name yields no results on streaming services, like Spotify and Apple Music, or music databases, like Discogs and Allmusic.

Naturally, Swift’s perceptive fans took notice.

Would love to know who this mysterious William Bowery who doesn’t exist on Discogs or Allmusic is. — Thierry Côté (@tcote) July 23, 2020

???? | Fans are speculating who "William Bowery" (co-wrote two songs on "folklore") is, as there are no registered or previously credited songwriters/producers under that name. "William Bowery" is also the only untagged co-write in Taylor's post. pic.twitter.com/CvClhjf3ZL — Taylor Swift News | TSwiftinAsia (@TSwiftinAsia) July 23, 2020

Many fans began to speculate that “William Bowery” is a pseudonym.

Some believe it’s another pen name used by Swift’s brother, Austin Swift. Back in May, Swift’s brother reportedly recorded a cover of “Look What You Made Me Do” under the invented band name Jack Leopards & The Dolphin Club.

The cover was produced by Antonoff, one of Swift’s most frequent collaborators – as well as Nils Sjöberg, the famous pseudonym that Swift used when she secretly cowrote Calvin Harris’ hit song “This is What You Came For.”

he did the cover of LWYMMD under a pseudonym, which was produced by Antonoff and engineered by Laura Sisk, who have done the same on folklore — Suz (@gottenbread) July 23, 2020

Others, however, believe it’s a pseudonym for Swift’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

The evidence that Bowery could be Alwyn is relatively thin – especially since he has no known musical interests or abilities – yet compelling all the same.

Firstly, it’s unclear why Swift’s brother would need multiple different pseudonyms, or any pseudonym at all. Fans know that he’s a musician, and it shouldn’t need to be a secret that musical siblings enjoy working together.

Alwyn, on the other hand, is extremely private. Fans still know very little about his relationship with Swift, even though they have been a couple for more than three years.

“I also was falling in love with someone who had a really wonderfully normal balanced grounded life,” Swift says of the British actor in her Netflix documentary. “And we decided together that we wanted our relationship to be private.”

If Swift and Alwyn wrote some songs together, it would make sense that she’d prefer to keep that information private.

I see no reference for a William Bowery music producer before today, so is that Joe Alwyn's or Austin Swift's pseudonym, @taylorswift13? https://t.co/cPPjJuppSn — Mina Radman (@mina_radman) July 23, 2020

WHO IS WILLIAM BOWERY TAYLOR??? IS IT JOE OMG IS IT JOE — Ana (@champagneseaana) July 23, 2020

Um if Joe Alwyn is William Bowery I WILL LOSE MY SHIT — Selene | Folklore at Midnight✨ (@ButItsGolden_) July 23, 2020

One fan noticed that Swift and Alwyn have been spotted at the Bowery Hotel together in New York City, which may explain William Bowery’s seemingly fake last name.

Additionally, it appears Alwyn had a great-grandfather named William Alwyn, who was a composer and music teacher.

WILLIAM BOWERY theory on oct 2016, taylor (w her squad) & alwyn were spotted in BOWERY hotel. (smth special mustve happened here, that's why she used d name "BOWERY" i guess?) WILLIAM alwyn is literally joe alwyns great-grandpa. he was was composer, conductor, and music teacher pic.twitter.com/pDOaBieGgL — devon (@taylowkey13) July 23, 2020

Another fan on Tumblr noticed the same, and speculated that Swift and Alwyn could announce their engagement with a cowritten song.

Swift has yet to tacitly acknowledge these theories by liking posts on Tumblr, as is her tradition, but Insider will update this post if she does.

Representatives for Swift and Alwyn did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

