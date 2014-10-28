Taylor Swift Is Named 'Ambassador' Of New York City

New York City newcomer Taylor Swift is now the urban jungle’s official ambassador, making a series of videos for NYCGO (New York City’s official marketing, tourism and partnership organisation) helping to “explain” Manhattan and its boroughs to tourists.

“I’m still learning, but I’m so enthusiastic about this city that when I love something, I’m very vocal about it,” Swift said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Swift shares her own NYC vocabulary with words like “bodega.”

The new role comes along with a song off her new album “1989” called “Welcome to New York,” the city’s catchiest anthem since Jay-Z and Alicia Keyes partnered for “Empire State of Mind.”

You can watch all of Swift’s videos for NYCGO here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.