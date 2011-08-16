Taylor Swift Suffers Unfortunate Wardrobe Malfunction On Stage (VIDEO)

Oops.



While performing “You Belong With Me,” Taylor Swift walked right over a gust of air from the stage floor that blew her dress up, revealing her backside.

Despite her quick recovery attempt, Swift continued singing for another few beats with part of her dress still up.

But it could be worse — just ask Kanye West.

Watch below (around 0:35 mark).

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.