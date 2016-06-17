Taylor Swift wants Kanye West to 'leave her alone' over the infamous song that 'humiliated' her

Michael Loccisano; Rich Polk/Getty Kim Kardashian called out Taylor Swift over her alleged initial ‘approval’ and subsequent negative reaction to Kanye West’s song ‘Famous.’

The controversy over Kanye West’s song “Famous,” which features an explicit reference to Taylor Swift, has heightened once again after Kim Kardashian countered Swift over her protest of the song in a revealing new profile by GQ.

In the article, Kardashian claims that West and his team have video evidence of the alleged phone call that took place between West and Swift, wherein, according to Kardashian, Swift “totally approved” the now-infamous lyric (“I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b—- famous”). That line caused an internet uproar as soon as Kanye premiered his album “The Life of Pablo” live earlier this year.

Swift’s team has repeatedly denied the claim, which West previously made, that she knew about the lyric during the phone call. A representative for Swift issued the following statement upon the release of West’s album back in February:

“Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single ‘Famous’ on her Twitter account. She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message. Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric, ‘I made that bitch famous.'”

Still, Kardashian insists that Swift not only approved of the song, but that Swift’s lawyer also had knowledge of the taped phone call, and subsequently requested that the footage be wiped.

“They sent an attorney’s letter like, ‘Don’t you dare do anything with that footage,’ and asking us to destroy [the tape],” Kardashian said.

Though West’s team maintains that they do have the aforementioned video evidence and that they did receive a letter from Swift’s attorney, they nonetheless “declined to provide further proof” to GQ.

Swift’s spokesperson responded to Kardashian’s allegations by issuing the following statement, describing Swift as “humiliated” by the song and asking for West and Kardashian to “leave her alone”:

“Taylor does not hold anything against Kim Kardashian as she recognises the pressure Kim must be under and that she is only repeating what she has been told by Kanye West. However, that does not change the fact that much of what Kim is saying is incorrect. Kanye West and Taylor only spoke once on the phone while she was on vacation with her family in January of 2016 and they have never spoken since. Taylor has never denied that conversation took place. It was on that phone call that Kanye West also asked her to release the song on her Twitter account, which she declined to do. Kanye West never told Taylor he was going to use the term ‘that bitch’ in referencing her. A song cannot be approved if it was never heard. Kanye West never played the song for Taylor Swift. Taylor heard it for the first time when everyone else did and was humiliated. Kim Kardashian’s claim that Taylor and her team were aware of being recorded is not true, and Taylor cannot understand why Kanye West, and now Kim Kardashian, will not just leave her alone.”

Despite the request, we have a feeling this isn’t the end of the conversation about that lyric.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.