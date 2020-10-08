Taylor Swift explained why she's 'proudly' voting for Joe Biden for president

taylorswift13/Twitter / Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images Taylor Swift began making political statements in 2018, just before the midterm elections.

Taylor Swift has officially endorsed Joe Biden for president and said she will “proudly” vote for him.

The Grammy-winning artist gave her reasoning for the cover of V Magazine’s Thought Leaders Issue, which features a series of politically engaged cover stars including Halsey, Chris Evans, and Janelle MonÃ¡e.

“The change we need most is to elect a president who recognises that people of colour deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included,” Swift said.

“Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first,” she continued. “The only way we can begin to make things better is to choose leaders who are willing to face these issues and find ways to work through them.”

“I will proudly vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential election. Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs.”

I spoke to @vmagazine about why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president. So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting @KamalaHarris by yelling at the tv a lot. And I also have custom cookies ???????????? ???? @inezandvinoodh pic.twitter.com/DByvIgKocr — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 7, 2020

Swift also shared the news of her endorsement on Twitter.

I spoke to @vmagazine about why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president,” she wrote.

“So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting @KamalaHarris by yelling at the tv a lot. And I also have custom cookies.”

Swift shared the image of her V Magazine cover, alongside a photo of her holding “Biden Harris 2020” cookies.

The “Folklore” singer remained apolitical throughout her career until the 2018 midterm elections, when she endorsed two Democratic candidates running for office in Tennessee.

She revealed the machinations behind her decision in her Netflix documentary, “Miss Americana.”

“I’m sad that I didn’t [speak out against Donald Trump] years ago, but I can’t change that. I’m saying right now that this is something that I know is right,” she explained to her team. “I need to be on the right side of history.”

Since her 2018 endorsements, Swift has criticised Trump for “ineffective leadership” and “stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism.” She has made it clear that she would not vote for the current president.

