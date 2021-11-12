Taylor Swift wore a velvet suit and statement boots to the ‘All Too Well’ short film premiere

Taylor Swift wore a colorful suit at the ‘All Too Well’ short film premiere. Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

Taylor Swift attended the premiere of the “All Too Well” short film on Friday.

She wore a velvet, maroon suit and black boots.

Swift wrote and directed the short film.

Taylor Swift wowed in a colorful suit as she celebrated the premiere of her first short film.

Swift, 31, released “Red (Taylor’s Version)” on Friday, which has 30 songs, including “All Too Well (10 Minute Version).”

The singer wrote and directed a short film to accompany the song, which premiered Friday at the AMC Lincoln Center in New York City.

Swift looked elegant at the premiere in a maroon, velvet suit from Etro.

She paired the suit with boots. Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

The suit’s double-breasted jacket had black lapels and gold buttons. Coordinating pants matched the top, which Swift appeared to wear with no shirt.

Alexandre Birman boots gave the outfit a modern, fall edge.

Swift wore her hair pulled back, with wisps falling around her face.

Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink, who star in the “All Too Well” short film, attended the premiere alongside Swift.

Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink star in the short film. Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

Swift discussed the short film during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” hinting at the contents of the much-anticipated film.

“I wrote and directed a short film based on the premise of the song ‘All Too Well,'” she said, adding that it contains at least one “intense” scene between O’Brien and Sink.

“They could not have blown me away more,” she said of the duo. “The chemistry between them is really on another planet.”

In a separate interview with Seth Meyers on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Swift said that casting Sink was a critical step in making the short film happen at all, as she could only imagine Sink and O’Brien playing the characters in the film.

“She was the first one I went to, and if Sadie had said no, I don’t think I would have made it,” she told Meyers.

You can watch the “All Too Well” short film on YouTube at 7 p.m. ET.