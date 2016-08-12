The US gymnastics team fangirled hard when Taylor Swift tweeted at them

Getty Images/David Ramos; Twitter/Taylor Swift Taylor tweeted congratulations to the Final Five after their gold medal win.

Everyone is obsessed with the US women’s gymnastics team (aka the Final Five) — including Taylor Swift.

Not even the ongoing Kanye-Kardashian, Calvin Harris, and Hiddleswift controversies could bar Taylor from sending out a congratulatory tweet when Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, Laurie Hernandez, Gabby Douglas, and Madison Kocian dominated the competition by a massive 8-point margin in the gymnastics team final this week.

When the gymnasts found out about the tweet, they were floored, BuzzFeed reports. Coach Aimee Boorman replied to Taylor, writing, “I just showed the girls and they about passed out from excitement. Thanks for your support!” She also shared an adorable photo of Biles’ and Raisman’s reactions:

@taylorswift13 I just showed the girls and they about passed out from excitement. Thanks for your support! ???????? pic.twitter.com/pv8eqLZurR — Aimee B (@Salto_Coach) August 10, 2016

The gymnasts themselves also took to Twitter to thank the pop star for her kind words. Raisman even invited Swift on a shopping trip.

@taylorswift13 I ❤️ your song 22 because I’m 22 hehe… And next time you’re in Boston lets go shopping ????????????????????????????????????

— Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) August 10, 2016

wow thank you so much❤️❤️ https://t.co/LbfxN5N9CB

— Madison Kocian (@MadisonKocian) August 10, 2016

Watch the girls in action at the all-around individual finals Thursday, August 11 at 3 p.m., and in the event finals on Sunday, August 14 at 1 p.m., Monday, August 15 at 1 p.m., and Tuesday, August 16 at 1 p.m.

