Taylor Swift set to face a jury trial over accusations she stole ‘Shake It Off’ lyrics

Taylor Swift Chris McGrath/TAS/Getty Images for TAS

A copyright lawsuit against Taylor Swift is set to head to trial.

The 2017 lawsuit alleges she stole the lyrics for her 2014 hit song “Shake It Off.”

The suit was originally dismissed but an appeals court later reversed the decision.

A copyright case against Taylor Swift is set to go to trial over accusations that she stole the lyrics to her 2014 hit “Shake It Off” from another song, a US district judge ruled on Friday.

Central District of California Judge Michael Fitzgerald denied Swift’s motion for a summary judgment to dismiss the case, setting up the case for a jury trial, court documents show.

Songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler alleged in 2017 that Swift copied the lyrics to the 2001 song they co-authored for 3LW, “Playas Gon’ Play.”

Swift had filed a motion in 2018 to dismiss Hall and Butler’s claims, arguing that their lyrics were not original enough to be copyrighted, and was granted the motion, according to court documents.

But an appeals court later reversed the dismissal, court documents show.

The 2017 lawsuit alleged that Swift’s lyrics in “Shake It Off” — “Cause the players gonna play, play, play, play, play and the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate” — infringes on the copyrighted material from 3LW.

The 3LW song includes the lines: “Playas, they gon’ play and haters they gonna hate.”

“Defendants knew or should have known that “Playas Gon’ Play” could not be used in a musical work by Defendants without a license and/or songwriting credit, as is customary standard practice in the music industry,” the suit alleged.

Listen to the two songs here:

A lawyer for Hall and Butler said the songwriters are “extremely satisfied” with the judge’s decision not to throw out the case.

“It reinforces the notion that their unique self-expression based on the deeply rooted cultural heritage cannot be simply snatched away without proper attribution,” Marina Bogorad, one of their lawyers, told Insider.

Gerard Fox, another attorney for Hall and Butler, told Insider: “It’s time for Taylor Swift to give equal standing and respect to a minority artist from a rough part of the inner City,”

Swift’s lawyers did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

A trial is set for July 2022.