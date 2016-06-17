A fan wrote a story about Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston meeting at the Met Gala and becoming a couple almost two years ago

A modern-day Nostradamus predicted Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston’s probable relationship in a fan fiction written two years ago, because the Internet is a place of wonders.

As Mashable reports, an avid fan fiction writer named Jennifer Stanley finished writing her more than 12,000-word tale in December of 2014, after working on it for a month. The story, “Wildest Dreams,” is told from the “1989” singer’s point of view as she meets Hiddleston at the 2015 Met Gala.

In real life, the pair first met at the 2016 Gala, and stayed out late singing along to Beyoncé together. It’s uncanny.

Here’s an excerpt from the story:

“I snapped out of my daze, shaking my head as I chuckled, ‘Swift — Taylor Swift. I’m sorry about that.’ I was always one quick to apologise after all. I was letting my nerves get the best of me. Actually, more like I was letting whomever this gorgeous creature in front of me get the best of me. Ah, how the tables have turned.

“‘Tom Hiddleston,’ He said, blue eyes piercing mine as they locked with my gaze and he took my hand, bringing it to his lips and placing a kiss on the front of my hand. And I swear his lips stayed pressed for a few seconds as his blue eyes stared so deeply into mine before he pulled away and put my hand down.”

That’s about all that we can reproduce here, because shortly after that the story takes a decidedly NSFW turn. Stanley, the story’s author, calls it “one-shot smut,” which is accurate.

For her part, Stanley is just as shocked by her ability to see the future as we are. On her Tumblr she wrote that she had recently discovered Hiddleston, and wanted to combine him with her favourite singer.

“So I literally did one Google search,” she wrote. “ONE GOOGLE SEARCH.”

“Just to see what event they both would attend since they’re in 2 different fields of work, plus I wanted my research to actually make sense,” she continued. “Hence how I chose the Met Gala since it could literally be the ONLY POSSIBLE EVENT that their paths could ever potentially cross IRL.”

“HoW DID THIS WILD FANTASY OF MINE BECOME REALITY????” she asks.

We have no idea. Read all 12,366 words of “Wildest Dreams,” most of which are straight-up porn, here.

