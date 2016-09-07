Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston reportedly break up after 3 months of dating

Taylor Swift broke up with Tom Hiddleston after just three months of a whirlwind relationship, according to Us Weekly.

And it was Taylor’s idea.

“She was the one to put the brakes on the relationship,” one source told Us Weekly. “Tom wanted the relationship to be more public than she was comfortable with. Taylor knew the backlash that comes with public displays of affection but Tom didn’t listen to her concerns when she brought them up.”

The couple broke into the public view back in May, when British tabloid The Sun published 15 photos of the couple canoodling on a beach on Rhode Island. The photos followed the 2016 Met Gala, when the couple was spotted dancing together.

According to Us Weekly, Tom is “embarrassed that the relationship fizzled out.” He wanted the relationship to be more public, and now it backfired.

The sheer strangeness of the relationship has inspired conspiracy theories that the entire relationship was staged just for the sake of a music video. If that’s true, hopefully we’ll see it soon.

This story is developing…

