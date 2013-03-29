Taylor Swift Is Going To Be On 'New Girl'

Keep your “eyes open,” Zooey Deschanel.



Entertainment Weekly reports Taylor Swift will appear on the “New Girl” season finale.

There’s no word on the role she’ll play, but, according to EW, Swift will be an “important guest” at Cece (Hannah Simone) and Shivrang’s (Satya Bhabha) wedding.

This won’t be Swift’s first time on screen.

The singer also guest-starred on CSI in 2009 and appeared in “Valentine’s Day” two years ago.

Maybe she’ll be performing at the wedding.

The episode airs on Fox May 8 at 9 p.m.

