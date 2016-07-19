Taylor Swift threatened legal action against Kanye West for secretly recording their conversation

Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West are back in the news together again, and it’s getting bitter.

The internet is afire with tons of back and forth among the three celebrities after Kim Kardashian West posted a video on Snapchat of a phone call between Kanye West and Swift, in which Swift approved a portion of a controversial lyric from West’s “Famous.” Swift has publicly diapproved of the song, in which he raps, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Why? I made that b—- famous.”

Swift maintains that she never knew she would be referred to as “that b—” and didn’t hear the song itself before it was released.

According to TMZ, Swift threatened West with criminal prosecution months ago for secretly recording their conversation.

TMZ reports that Swift’s attorney sent West’s attorney a letter in February stating that it is a felony in California to record a phone call without informing the other party on the call.

“Demand is hereby made that you immediately destroy all such recordings, provide us of assurance that this has been done, and also assurance that these recordings have not been previously disseminated,” the letter reads.

The report backs something Kardashian West said in her GQ interview in June when she was asked if West and Swift had been in contact after Swift’s Grammys speech, which was seen as a rebuke to West’s claim in “Famous” that he made Swift popular.

“Maybe an attorney’s letter she sent saying, ‘Don’t ever let that footage come out of me saying that. Destroy it,'” Kardashian West told GQ.

Kardashian West also explained the recording by saying that West commissions videographers to film everything when he’s recording an album for a possible future documentary.

“When you shoot something, you don’t stop every two seconds and be like, ‘Oh wait, we’re shooting this for my documentary,'” she said. “You just film everything, and whatever makes the edit, then you see, then you send out releases. It’s like what we do for our show.”

TMZ also reports that Swift has “has the right to file a lawsuit against Kim and Kanye for violating the law.”

