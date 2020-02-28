Watch Taylor Swift transform into a cocky businessman for her self-directed 'The Man' music video

Callie Ahlgrim
Taylor Swift/YouTubeTaylor Swift literally transformed into a man for her new music video.
  • Taylor Swift released a music video for her newest single, “The Man,” on Thursday morning.
  • Swift stars in the video – which she also wrote and directed – as a cocky businessman who smokes on the subway, parties with women on yachts, and throws tantrums on the tennis court.
  • The song itself is a meditation on how differently Swift might be perceived if she had done all the same things but wasn’t a victim of sexism.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.