Watch Taylor Swift transform into a cocky businessman for her self-directed 'The Man' music video

Taylor Swift/YouTubeTaylor Swift literally transformed into a man for her new music video.
- Taylor Swift released a music video for her newest single, “The Man,” on Thursday morning.
- Swift stars in the video – which she also wrote and directed – as a cocky businessman who smokes on the subway, parties with women on yachts, and throws tantrums on the tennis court.
- The song itself is a meditation on how differently Swift might be perceived if she had done all the same things but wasn’t a victim of sexism.
