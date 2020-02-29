All the Easter eggs and hidden meanings in Taylor Swift's music video for 'The Man'

- Taylor Swift released a music video for her latest single “The Man” in which she plays a male alter ego Tyler Swift.
- The video tackles double standards between men and women while referencing pop culture moments like Leonardo DiCaprio’s role in “The Wolf of Wall Street” and Serena Williams’ 2018 US Open final match.
- Swift also references her ongoing feud with Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun over her masters.
