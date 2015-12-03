Taylor Swift thanked her 125 crew members by taking them to a private island near the Great Barrier Reef

With only a handful of dates left on her marathon world tour for “1989,” Taylor Swift gave her crew a few days off.

But in typical Swift fashion, she went big, and booked an entire island near the Great Barrier Reef.

In an Instagram post, Swift said she took 125 crew members on a vacation to Qualia, a luxury resort on the privately owned Hamilton Island in Australia. While Aussie media went into a tizzy over reports that she’d booked the resort for her birthday party, Swift confirmed that it was for her crew.

On Instagram she thanked the people “who work tirelessly to make sure the 1989 World Tour stage gets built, the lights are on, the costumes are made, the guitars are tuned, and the show goes on.”

The crew has put on 79 concerts in 207 days. The tour is on pace to gross around $200 million.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Carl Mueller

