Taylor Swift Mouthed An Obscenity While Her Ex-Boyfriend Harry Styles Was On-Stage At The VMAs

Taylor Swift and One Direction frontman, Harry Styles, had a pretty bad break up earlier this year.

So it’s no surprise that things got a little awkward Sunday night when the two were both in attendance at MTV’s Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

When One Direction took the stage to present, Swift turned to her buddy Selena Gomez and mouthed “Shut the f— up.”

There’s a great GIF below:

Watch the whole thing go down at the :55 mark:



