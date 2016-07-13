Taylor Swift surprised fans at an Australian hospital, and it was adorable

Instagram/Juicedtv Bella and Taylor ‘shake it off.’

Taylor Swift surprised young fans during an unexpected visit to an Australian hospital.

The Grammy-award winning artist is currently in Queensland, Australia with rumoured beau Tom Hiddleston and took some time to visit patients at Lady Cilento Children’s Hospital in Brisbane.

The staff, families, and patients were all surprised by the singer’s visit and took to social media to express their excitement and gratitude.

Bella, a 13-year-old with bone cancer, shared an adorable video on her Instagram while taking selfies with Swift. At one point, Swift handed the phone to her and said, “Now you take one, ’cause I’m going to kiss you on the cheek.” She was holding a “Shake it off” pillow that Taylor signed.



Swift met with numerous other patients and families throughout the day.

The hospital thanked Swift for her secret visit with an Instagram post.

“You really brightened the days of Sam and all the other patients and families you met,” the hospital captioned a photo on Instagram.



The singer also thanked the hospital’s staff with her own note. “To: All the nurses on 11B. Thank you for all you do. You are amazing. Sending you my love and thanks,” she wrote.

