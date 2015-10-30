Taylor Swift sues radio host for allegedly groping her

Taylor Swift is fighting back against a suit filed by former Denver radio host David Mueller — and she’s saying the host inappropriately touched her.

Mueller filed a suit in September stating that he was wrongly fired from his job on false accusations of allegedly groping the singer during a June 2013 meet-and-greet.

Mueller claims Eddie Haskell, the program director at KYGO, was to blame for the incident.

In the countersuit filed by Swift, which was obtained by People, she says there are no doubts as to who assaulted her:

“Ms. Swift knows exactly who committed the assault — it was Mueller — and she is not confused in the slightest about whether her long-term business acquaintance, Mr. Haskell, was the culprit. Resolution of this Counterclaim will demonstrate that Mueller alone was the perpetrator of the humiliating and wrongful conduct targeted against Ms. Swift, and will serve as an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts.”

Any potential monetary gains from the jury trial demanded by Swift would be given to “charitable organisations dedicated to protecting women from similar acts of sexual assault and personal disregard.”

